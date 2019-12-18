ACB sleuths are conducting searches in the residences of Siddipet DCP
Hyderabad:The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths are conducting searches in the residences of Siddipet DCP Narsimha Reddy. The teams are conducting searches at a time at his residences in Siddipet, Kamareddy and Hyderabad since from the early morning hours today.
The searches are also conducting in the residence of Siddipet one town Head Constable. More details awaited.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT