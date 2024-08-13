Accord top priority to safety during monsoon: SCR GM

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on Monday, emphasising the top priority and strict observation of monsoon precautions across the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on adherence to safety procedures in view of the ensuing monsoon season. Instructions were also given to higher officials to strengthen patrolling and monitoring at all identified vulnerable sections, bridges, and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, directed officials to intensify track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance works.

He also advised them to maintain liaison and close coordination with State government and irrigation officials during heavy rainfall.

Later, he also conducted a detailed review of the zone's freight loading performance, and it was decided to focus on new areas of traffic and make efforts to further improve the speed of freight trains.