  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Accord top priority to safety during monsoon: SCR GM

Accord top priority to safety during monsoon: SCR GM
x

Arun Kumar Jain

Highlights

South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on Monday, emphasising the top priority and strict observation of monsoon precautions across the zone.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on Monday, emphasising the top priority and strict observation of monsoon precautions across the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on adherence to safety procedures in view of the ensuing monsoon season. Instructions were also given to higher officials to strengthen patrolling and monitoring at all identified vulnerable sections, bridges, and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, directed officials to intensify track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance works.

He also advised them to maintain liaison and close coordination with State government and irrigation officials during heavy rainfall.

Later, he also conducted a detailed review of the zone's freight loading performance, and it was decided to focus on new areas of traffic and make efforts to further improve the speed of freight trains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X