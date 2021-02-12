Activists are backbone of any party: Minister Eatala

Karimnagar: As per the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, party activists must complete membership drive within 15 days, appealed Health Minister Eatala Rajendar.

Activists are the backbone of any party, he stated.

He attended Huzurabad constituency TRS meeting at a private function hall in Jammikunta in the district on Thursday.

Addressing the leaders and cadre, Minister Rajendar asked the party workers to work hard to enrol one lakh members, as his target is to include at least one lakh members in the TRS during the membership drive in Huzurabad constituency.

Stating that after giving membership to a person, the TRS will stand by them at any cost, he asked the leaders not to make mistakes while enrolling people as members.

Every active member will be given a special identity card, which will be recognised by party leaders of any district.

Eatala said it would not any difficult to make one lakh members as there are around 2.4 lakh voters in the constituency. CM KCR already cleared about pensions and ration cards and the only thing left is construction of houses, which will also be completed very soon, he assured.

He informed that already a survey was conducted and around 3,500 houses were sanctioned. But there are some issues, due to which houses distribution is delayed. Double bedroom houses will be constructed in all villages and will be distributed to the real beneficiaries, he assured.

Minister Eatala felt if the party is strong, party activists will get opportunities. For every two to three months, a mandal level meeting must be conducted and every month village level meetings must be conducted to discuss various issues.