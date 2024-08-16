AD DH and Textiles Announces an awareness programme

Gadwal: The Assistant Director of the District Handloom and Textiles Department, Govindayya, announced that an awareness program is being organized for admissions into the Diploma in Handloom Technology course at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology.



He mentioned that a total of 60 seats have been allotted for the three-year Diploma in Handloom Technology course across the state through Potti Sriramulu University, Hyderabad. Students who have passed their 10th grade are eligible to apply for this course. They should submit their applications by August 31 through the website [tsht.telangana.gov.in](http://tsht.telangana.gov.in). For further details, they can contact the IDOC Handloom and Textiles Office.

To provide more information about the admissions into the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, a Special Officer, Mr. Ratan Kumar, will conduct an awareness meeting on August 17 at 10:00 AM at Haritha Hotel in the district. He will discuss course details, admission procedures, and other important information during this meeting. The presidents of weaver associations and master weavers from the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagar Kurnool are invited to attend this awareness program.