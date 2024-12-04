Addl Collector participates in Praja Palana Vijayotsava rally

Kagaznagar: A Praja Palana Vijayotsava (Good Governance Celebrations) rally was conducted in Kagaznagar town under the aegis of the municipality on Tuesday. District Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari and Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla inaugurated the rally.

The rally, which started at Rajiv Chowk, proceeded to the municipal office. At the municipal office, senior district officials visited a medical camp organised as part of the event. Following this, they inspected the BC Hostel in the market area of the town to review the available facilities. The officials also visited the MPDO Office to monitor the ongoing survey data entry activities. They instructed the concerned staff to expedite the data entry process for timely completion.

The officials emphasised their commitment to maintaining efficient governance and ensuring the welfare of the public through such initiatives.