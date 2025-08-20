Adevally Soujanya conferred Ph.D in Human Resource Management

Hyderabad: The 84th Convocation of Osmania University, held at the historic Tagore Auditorium, Hyderabad, was a momentous occasion celebrating academic excellence and scholarly achievement. In the presence of distinguished dignitaries, hundreds of students were awarded degrees across diverse disciplines, marking another milestone in the university’s illustrious legacy. On this occasion, Adevally Soujanya was conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Human Resource Management, recognizing her dedication to research and her contribution to advancing knowledge in the field. The degree was formally presented by Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, in the august presence of the Honourable Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, and the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. M. Kumar.

Soujanya completed her doctoral research under the guidance of Prof. Y. Jahangir, focusing on Employee Perception and Job Satisfaction. Her study provides an in-depth analysis of how workplace stress, employee motivation, and organizational benefits influence job satisfaction and engagement. The findings make a valuable contribution to both academic discourse and practical strategies in human resource management.

Expressing her gratitude, Soujanya said, “It has always been my dream to pursue doctoral studies at Osmania University.

To receive this honour in the presence of such eminent personalities is both humbling and inspiring. This achievement motivates me to continue my journey in research, particularly in the areas of employee well-being and human resource development.”