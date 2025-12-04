Adilabad Airport work to begin Within a year, says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that works on the Adilabad Airport is expected to commence within a year. Speaking during his visit to Adilabad on Thursday, he instructed officials to ensure that the airport, alongside the one in Warangal, includes comprehensive facilities aimed at boosting local development.

In a bold statement, CM Reddy remarked, "Not just the red bus... but an Airbus will also be brought to Adilabad," highlighting the potential for increased industrial investment in the region once the airport is operational.

The Chief Minister was in Adilabad to participate in several development programmes as part of the government's ongoing initiatives. Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of the current administration, he expressed gratitude to the citizens for their support, stating that the electorate had transformed their votes into tools for achieving 'people's governance'.

Revanth Reddy stressed that since taking office, he has dedicated himself entirely to governance, asserting that true political engagement occurs only during elections, while the focus thereafter is on development. He emphasised a dual commitment to welfare and progress, pledging that development efforts in all areas will continue, independent of political considerations.