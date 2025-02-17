Advanced Landing System Boosts Safety and Efficiency at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad : Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has successfully installed a Category II Instrument Landing System (ILS) on its primary runway, a significant upgrade from the previous Category I ILS. This new system is designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency, allowing aircraft to land safely even in reduced visibility conditions, such as during fog. The advanced Category II ILS will improve the airport's ability to manage flights under adverse weather conditions, minimizing delays and disruptions.

The Category II ILS offers highly accurate guidance to pilots, using precise radio signals and advanced runway lighting systems. With this upgrade, aircraft can now land in visibility as low as 300 meters Runway Visual Range (RVR), a vast improvement over the previous Category I system, which required better visibility for safe operations. This change is expected to make the airport more reliable during foggy weather, reducing the chances of flight cancellations and delays, which can have a significant impact on passenger schedules.

In addition to the primary runway upgrade, RGIA's second runway has also been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for an upgrade to Category I status. This will allow safe operations with visibility as low as 550 meters RVR, enhancing flexibility and providing contingency support should there be any disruptions or closures of the primary runway.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, commented on the upgrade, stating, “The implementation of these advanced navigational systems represents a significant milestone in GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s technological infrastructure development. This enhancement substantially elevates our operational parameters while ensuring adherence to the highest safety standards in aviation operations.”

These advancements meet the specifications outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and have received all necessary certifications from the DGCA, ensuring that RGIA remains compliant with global safety standards. The introduction of the Category II ILS system is expected to enhance operational reliability, improve the overall passenger experience by reducing delays, and reinforce RGIA’s position as a key hub for both domestic and international flights.

With these new upgrades, RGIA is poised to become even more resilient to weather-related challenges, providing a safer and more efficient travel experience for passengers.