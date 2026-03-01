AI and innovation to anchor Telangana’s economic leap: Sridhar Babu

Manthani: TelanganaIT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to strengthening the innovation ecosystem, stating that sustained encouragement to young innovators, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, would play a decisive role in Telangana’s economic transformation.

The Minister inaugurated Innovation Expo 2026, organised by T-Works, at Manthani along with District Collector Koya Sri Harsha. The event, held opposite the Manthani bus depot, drew participation from a large number of students, budding entrepreneurs and local innovators who showcased a range of technology-driven solutions.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Babu said innovation should not remain confined to metropolitan cities but must expand into Tier-II, Tier-III and rural regions to ensure inclusive growth.

He noted that the State’s vision of emerging as a trillion-dollar economy by 2034 hinges on the expansion of IT and Artificial Intelligence-based sectors beyond urban centres.

He emphasised that technology must reach every section of society, adding that when innovation becomes accessible at the grassroots, it unlocks immense talent and creates new economic opportunities. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the T-Works unit in Manthani for actively engaging with government schools to foster interest in science, technology and innovation among students.

Referring to the “Dream, Rise, Start” initiative launched as part of the Expo, he said the programme aims to encourage students to think creatively and translate ideas into practical solutions.

Drawing inspiration from former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, he urged students to dream big and pursue their goals with determination and discipline.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the innovative projects displayed at the Expo, including an agricultural power feeder system and a modern safety helmet prototype developed by local youth.

District Collector Koya Sri Harsha said the T-Works unit, established in Manthani seven months ago, had generated an encouraging response from students. He informed that AI-based learning modules were introduced on a pilot basis in 20 government schools to familiarise students with Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

Encouraged by the positive outcomes, the district administration was preparing to extend AI-enabled instruction to all government schools in the district from the next academic year, the Collector said.

He also thanked entrepreneurs who came forward to partner with the administration to promote innovation in educational institutions.

T-Works CEO Jogender, Municipal Chairman Srinivas, Vice-Chairman Sayender Reddy, RDO Suresh and other officials were present at the event.