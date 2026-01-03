AIMIM raises alarm over GHMC delimitation

Hyderabad: Leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have expressed serious concerns over the delimitation process of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), citing a lack of clarity on ward boundaries and questioning the feasibility of the government’s expansion plans. The party currently holds 44 seats, nearly 30 per cent of the existing strength.

AIMIM leaders have raised detailed objections regarding the procedure and methodology used for delimiting newly established wards and extending GHMC’s territorial limits. They claimed the process was carried out without proper consultation or taking political parties into confidence.

Previously, GHMC had 150 wards, with BRS holding 56 seats, AIMIM 44, BJP 48, and 2 others. With the wards now increased to 300, AIMIM faces the challenge of retaining its key position in the corporation.

A senior party leader highlighted that several circles from different Assembly constituencies, especially in the city, have been merged into zones falling in neighboring districts, causing splits across circles. “This spilling over into other constituencies may make the expansion plans unworkable,” he said.

He further explained, “Some areas of the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency now fall under Rajendranagar zone, which is a different constituency. Circles like Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Jangamet and Bahadurpura will have to deal with Rajendranagar for administrative work.”

On Friday, AIMIM floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised objections over the delimitation of GHMC wards, stating that the reorganisation of zones and circles has not followed standard delimitation procedures. Wards, circles and zones have been cut across different assembly constituencies, creating confusion.

According to GHMC, the Quthbullapur zone has seven circles, Rajendranagar six, while Serilingampally, Charminar, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Secunderabad, Golconda, and Khairtabad have five circles each, and Kukatpally and Shamshabad have four each. Owaisi questioned whether the delimitation was based on electoral voters or the 2011 census, noting that the 2015 GHMC delimitation used 2011 census population data to make all seats uniform, a process that he claims has not been followed now.

He urged the government and GHMC to clarify the criteria used for delimitation, highlighting that critical data has not been shared with corporators, ex-officio members, or the public.

The AIMIM leader also warned that the city is already struggling with poor sanitation, bad roads, drainage problems, ineffective waste management, faulty streetlights, and water issues, and that the merger could exacerbate these problems. “The government itself claims it lacks funds for existing services. How will it manage the new areas?” he asked.