Aims to collect detailed data on various aspects of families

Mahabubnagar: The comprehensive household survey was officially launched in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday. The survey was inaugurated by DC VijayendraBoyi and MLA YennamSrinivasareddy in Yenugonda, a ward in Mahabubnagar Municipality.

The survey aims to collect detailed data on various aspects of households, including social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related information.

This will help the government better understand the needs of the people and ensure that welfare programs reach the intended beneficiaries.During the launch, District Collector VijayendraBoyi explained that enumerators will be visiting households across the district over the next few days, from October 6th to 8th, to compile a list of homes and gather necessary data. He urged residents to cooperate with the surveyors, providing accurate information and keeping Aadhaar cards and ration cards ready for verification.

“We are asking people to support the survey by offering full and honest details about their households,” said the Collector. He also mentioned that teachers would participate in the survey, working in the afternoons after their school duties.

MLA YennamSrinivasareddy highlighted that the survey is a crucial step in ensuring that poor and deserving families benefit from government welfare schemes. “This survey will allow the government to identify eligible families and provide them with the rights and benefits they deserve,” he said.

“The objective is to make sure that no eligible person is left out of the welfare programmes.”The survey is being conducted across the district, and officials are visiting both urban and rural areas to ensure comprehensive data collection.

On the same day, Collector VijayendraBoyi also visited Ranchandrapur in Mahabubnagar Rural Mandal and Malkapur in Koil Konda Mandal to inspect the survey’s progress.

In addition, the Collector took time to review the operations at an IKP paddy procurement center in Acharyapur village. He spoke with farmers and procurement centre officials about the importance of proper paddy quality and moisture levels.

He also announced a ₹500 bonus for the Sanna variety of paddy to encourage farmers to bring in high-quality crops.