AISF Demands Crackdown on Fee Loot and Book Business in Private Colleges

Mahabubnagar: Alleging rampant exploitation in private junior colleges, the All India Students Federation (AISF) has demanded immediate government action against institutions indulging in fee loot and unauthorized textbook sales. The student body submitted a memorandum to District Intermediate Officer Kausalya John, urging stringent action.

Speaking to the media, AISF State Joint Secretary Raju criticized the commercialisation of education. “Private colleges are treating education like a profit-making business. Parents are being forced to pay exorbitant fees, bus charges, and other unnecessary expenses, with no regard for government norms or guidelines,” he said.

He further pointed out the serious irregularities in the sale of textbooks. “Despite clear government regulations, colleges are compelling students to purchase costly textbooks from private publishers. Books that are available in the market for ₹200 are being sold for as much as ₹600. Some institutions are even printing their own notes and workbooks and charging thousands of rupees in their name,” Raju added.

AISF demanded that the government take swift action to curb this exploitation and ensure that educational institutions are held accountable. “We want the government to impose strict penalties on those institutions that are playing with the futures of students for profit,” Raju emphasized.

The protest was attended by AISF district secretary Lakshman, student leaders Rajesh, Dharmendra, Srinu, and others. They vowed to continue their fight until the government brings in a strict regulatory mechanism to control fee structures and textbook policies in private institutions.

The AISF called on parents, civil society, and education activists to unite against this growing trend of educational exploitation and to safeguard the rights of students.