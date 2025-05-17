Aiza in Crisis: Contaminated Drinking Water and Flooded Streets Spark Public Outrage

Gadwal: Residents of Aiza Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal District are facing a serious public health crisis due to the supply of contaminated drinking water. Citizens have raised a strong appeal to the District Collector, urging immediate intervention to resolve the issue and take strict action against negligent officials.

For the past several days, Mission Bhagiratha officials have been supplying polluted drinking water through household taps in several wards of Aiza town. As a result, residents—from young children to the elderly—are falling ill, suffering from symptoms like cold, cough, fever, and allergies. Many have been forced to seek repeated medical treatment, with hospitals seeing a surge in patients due to waterborne illnesses.

Despite the growing crisis, there has been no response or visible action from the Aiza Municipal Commissioner, his staff, or the officials of Mission Bhagiratha. Locals are expressing deep frustration, stating that the indifference of these officials toward public health is deeply shameful and unacceptable.

Critics allege that municipal and water supply officials are failing in their basic duties. Instead of conducting regular field visits and addressing public grievances, they are confined to office spaces, neglecting on-ground realities. The affected residents have demanded that the District Collector personally look into the matter, ensure the supply of clean drinking water, and initiate departmental action against the irresponsible officials.

Flooded Streets After Light Rain: Poor Urban Planning in Aiza Exposed

Adding to the woes of Aiza residents, even a brief spell of rain this evening caused major flooding in key parts of the town, particularly near the new bus stand. The rainwater had nowhere to drain, resulting in stagnant pools along main roads and in front of shops, severely affecting shopkeepers, small vendors, and motorists.

Locals questioned the progress of development in Aiza, sarcastically asking, “Where is the development you speak of when a few drops of rain cause this much trouble?”

This dual crisis—contaminated water supply and poor drainage infrastructure—has ignited public outrage and increased pressure on authorities to take immediate corrective action. The people of Aiza are demanding not just temporary solutions but long-term accountability and infrastructure planning to safeguard their health and livelihoods.