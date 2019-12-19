Aler MLA suffers minor injuries in a freak incident

Aler (Yadadri-Bhongir): Government whip and Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha suffered minor injuries when a piece of ceiling of the guest house of Panchayat Raj building of Aler fell down on the table arranged before her chair while she was getting ready to distribute Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries.

In this incident, she suffered injuries to her knee and her hand, while Aler former market committee director M Indira and Kolankonda Sarpanch Laxmi suffered severe head injuries and were shifted to local hospital for treatment. Supporters of Sunitha breathed relief as their leader was saved with minor injuries.

