Aleti inaugurates paddy procurement centre

Nirmal: BJP MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy inaugurated a paddy procurement centre set up under the auspices of DRDA-IKP in Alur village of Sarangapur mandal in the district on Thursday.

Advising farmers not to sell their produce to middlemen in the open market at lower prices and get cheated, he stated that the government will provide the minimum support price (MSP) of 2,389 per quintal.

In light of the recent unseasonal heavy rains, which have left paddy soaked in fields and caused concern among farmers, he emphasised the need for the government to support farmers during this difficult time.

He demanded that the government purchase every grain of the soaked paddy at the MSP.