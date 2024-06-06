Live
All children should be vaccinated
Mulugu: All children should be given vaccinations so that they could saved from diseases, Mulugu District Medical Officer Dr Allem Appiah said here on Wednesday.
In three primary health sub-centres, about 15 children were given vaccinations. In addition to this, it is the responsibility of our Health department staff to register every pregnant woman before the ANMs and take care of the breastfed children for one and a half days after delivery.
Also, as the rainy season is about to start, the ANMs have been advised to take precautions to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.
When the laborers were seen digging a well in the middle of the road, it stopped at 1 o’clock and they were given ORS packets and advised to mix one packet in one liter of water to drink.
Dr Shravan Kumar, staff nurse Munni, ANM Allam Sulochana, Allam Sujata and Ashalu participated in this programme.