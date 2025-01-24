All-Party Committee Felicitates Ieeja Municipality Governing Body for Exemplary Service

Gadwal: The Ieeja Municipality Governing Body, which has been working tirelessly for the development of Ieeja over the past five years, is set to be felicitated by the Ieeja All-Party Committee. The governing body is being honored for its effective administration without any controversies and for achieving development that aligns with the aspirations of the people.

This grand felicitation event, organized by the All-Party Committee, will see the participation of village elders, leaders from various political parties, representatives from farmers’ associations, labor unions, student organizations, intellectuals, and residents of Ieeja. The All-Party Committee has called upon all stakeholders to attend in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

The committee emphasized that this program serves as a signal to future governing bodies to prioritize the welfare of the village. The leaders stated that while they would appreciate those who contribute to the development of the community, they would also oppose those who act against its interests. They expressed that this event is a step toward ensuring that future generations are inspired to follow a path of unity, harmony, and collective action for the betterment of the community.

Ward members are requested to engage with their respective constituents and actively participate in the felicitation program. The committee urged everyone to rise above political differences and embrace a spirit of collaboration for the common good of the village. They emphasized that only by considering every issue as a collective responsibility and striving together for development can future generations look up to the present as a source of inspiration.

The motto of this event is “Our Village, Our Development,” with a pledge to support the good and eliminate the bad.

Date: Friday, January 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Integrated Market Yard,

In front of Ambedkar Statue, Ieeja

The All-Party Committee invites all residents of Ieeja to join this landmark event and make it a symbol of unity and progress.