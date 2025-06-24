All set for Rythu Bharosa Vijayotsavam meet today

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress-led people's government in Telangana "in a mere nine days, has provided Rs 9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa (Farmers’ Financial Assurance Scheme) to the farmers."

He stated that the assurances to farmers have been fully implemented in a short time, which is unprecedented in the state's history.

Participating in a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, he announced that the implementation of Rythu Bharosa started on June 14 and would be completed on June 24 (today). “Following the completion of the implementation of the scheme, we, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will interact with members of farmers' forums at the Rajiv Gandhi statue opposite the Secretariat on Tuesday,” he said.

“Earlier, ahead of the agriculture season, farmers were provided Rs 10,000 per acre. However, we added Rs 2,000 and gave Rs 12,000. In the past, there were limitations of only 5 to 10 acres.

Our government is providing financial assistance under the scheme to all cultivable lands," he said. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao reviewed arrangements for the Rythu Bharosa Vijayotsavam Sabha scheduled for Tuesday with senior officials from all related departments. Nageswara Rao highlighted that the government is committed to supporting farmers with the main objective to improve the status of Telangana's farmers. The celebrations will be facilitated through the Rythu Nestham platform. Beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa from all districts are expected to attend the event. He said the state government provided Rs. 21,000 crore in loan waivers to 2.5 million farmers.