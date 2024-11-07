Alleti dares Revanth for open debate on caste census

Hyderabad: BJP LP leader in Telangana State Assembly, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said the BJP is not against the caste census. However, it is believed that the caste census is being conducted solely for political gain.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he wondered whether the government was clear on the issue of caste enumeration.

He asked why the government had not fulfilled its 21 promises made in the BC Declaration announced in Kamareddy. It seems that the government is using the caste census as a distraction while failing to deliver on these promises. He demanded to know the motive behind not making the family survey conducted by KCR public. “Why is there a lack of implementation for the 42 per cent reservation for BCs? The BC society will not forgive the government if the promises made to them are not honoured,” he added.

Further, he asked the Chief Minister to answer how many BC ministers are currently in ministerial positions? He charged that by allocating four per cent to minorities, they have done an injustice to the BC community.

“If the government is sincere towards BCs, the minority reservation should be removed. A white paper on caste should be released on the caste census.

Is the caste census being conducted to gain an advantage in local elections? The government should release the 20,000 crore BC sub-plan funds. If KCR deceived the public with a comprehensive survey in the past, it appears that Revanth Sarkar is attempting to mislead the public in the name of the caste census,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s visit, he said, “What caste and religion does Rahul Gandhi identify with? Wasn’t his grandfather Feroze Jahangir? It is important to understand Rahul Gandhi's legacy. Is he Rahul Gandhi or Rahul Jahangir? How did Rahul Feroze Jahangir become Rahul Gandhi?”

He said that it is ironic that Rahul Gandhi speaks about caste without disclosing his own caste, religion, and heritage. “Has Rahul Gandhi fallen prey to Revanth’s diversionary tactics? Is the Chief Minister prepared for an open debate on the issue of caste census,” he asked.