Live
- Minister assures conducive ecosystem for MSMEs’ growth
- Cricket stadium renamed ahead of IPL matches
- Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans
- UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza
- US launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces
- Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill
- Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering
- Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders
- Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
- Speaker invited to TANA conference
Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) has stated that the budget allocations for the education department, despite a...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) has stated that the budget allocations for the education department, despite a slight increase from last year, remain inadequate.
TS UTF President Chava Ravi and General Secretary A Venkat expressed their concerns on Wednesday, emphasising that the allocation falls significantly short of the 15 per cent promise made in the Congress party manifesto.
This year, Rs 23,108 crore (7.57 per cent) has been allocated for education in Rs 3,04,965 crore budget. Last year, the allocation from a Rs 2,91,159 crore budget was Rs 21,292 crore (7.32 per cent). Even with an increase of Rs 1,816 crore (0.25 per cent), the Congress party has not fulfilled its promise.
Next Story