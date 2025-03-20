Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) has stated that the budget allocations for the education department, despite a slight increase from last year, remain inadequate.

TS UTF President Chava Ravi and General Secretary A Venkat expressed their concerns on Wednesday, emphasising that the allocation falls significantly short of the 15 per cent promise made in the Congress party manifesto.

This year, Rs 23,108 crore (7.57 per cent) has been allocated for education in Rs 3,04,965 crore budget. Last year, the allocation from a Rs 2,91,159 crore budget was Rs 21,292 crore (7.32 per cent). Even with an increase of Rs 1,816 crore (0.25 per cent), the Congress party has not fulfilled its promise.