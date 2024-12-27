Allu Arjun to Attend Nampally Court Hearing Online Following Security Reasons

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is set to attend the Nampally Court hearing virtually today in connection with the Sandhya Theatre incident case. The decision for an online appearance comes after protests erupted outside his residence, raising safety concerns. Sources indicate that the Hyderabad police advised the actor to avoid a physical appearance at the court to prevent potential law and order issues.

The case revolves around the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which resulted in the loss of a life and injuries to multiple individuals. Allu Arjun, who has been named in the case, was earlier granted interim bail by the High Court, which ends today. In response, his legal team has filed a regular bail petition in the Nampally Court.

The protests outside Allu Arjun’s home were reportedly carried out by a small group who blamed the actor for the chaotic events during the movie's promotional activities. While the actor has not commented publicly, his representatives emphasized his commitment to cooperating fully with the investigation.

Given the volatile situation, the Hyderabad police have tightened security around Allu Arjun’s residence and coordinated with court authorities to facilitate his virtual attendance. Virtual court appearances, especially in high-profile cases, have become a practical solution to ensure safety and maintain public order.

The incident has sparked wider discussions in Tollywood about accountability and safety at promotional events. Industry leaders have begun exploring measures to improve crowd management, with Telangana authorities drafting new regulations for benefit shows and public gatherings.

As the court hears the actor’s regular bail plea, fans and industry stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments. Allu Arjun’s virtual appearance underscores the challenges celebrities face in balancing their public image with legal obligations amid heightened public scrutiny.