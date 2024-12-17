Allu Arjun's Visit to Sandhya Theatre Sparks Security Concerns

The management of Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad faced criticism from local police for failing to inform them properly about actor Allu Arjun's visit. While the theatre management was aware of his arrival, they did not adequately plan for his entry, exit, or seating arrangements, leading to a chaotic situation.

According to police reports, the theatre allowed Allu Arjun and his private security team to enter without proper clearance. Additionally, the theatre lacked a proper system for ticket verification, which led to unauthorized entries, causing overcrowding inside the premises. This lack of coordination and planning resulted in a security breach and raised concerns about the safety of both the actor and the audience.

The police have stated that the management's negligence in handling such a high-profile visit has led to unnecessary confusion and risk, pointing out the importance of adhering to security protocols in such situations. Authorities are now looking into the matter further to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.