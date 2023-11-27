Live
- Meghalaya rights panel seeks report from Govt over non-payment of salaries for years, one staffer's death
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
Just In
Amit Shah alleges deal between Congress and BRS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that there is a deal between the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that there is a deal between the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.
He claimed that under the deal, Congress is supporting K. Chandrasekhar Rao to become the Telangana Chief Minister once again and in return BRS will help Rahul Gandhi to become the country's Prime Minister.
He, however, said that the Prime Ministerial post is not vacant as Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again in 2024.
Shah was addressing an election rally in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district in support of party MLA Eatala Rajender.
The BJP leader mentioned that whenever Congress MLAs were elected by people, they defected to the BRS.
He said that there is public anger against the ruling BRS government and nobody wants KCR to become the Chief Minister again.
"It's time to give VRS to BRS and send their car (BRS poll symbol) to the garage," Shah added.
Alleging that Congress, BRS and MIM are one, he said that voting for any of them will be a vote for corruption and family rule.
The Union Home Minister also accused the three parties of indulging in minority appeasement and said a vote for them will be a vote for supporters of Razakars.
Shah reiterated that KCR is not supporting the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' as he was scared of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
He also promised that if voted to power, BJP will abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims.
Claiming that the Modi government gave seven lakh crore rupees to Telangana in the last 10 years, Shah said if BJP is voted to power in the state it can become 'number one' state under Narendra Modi’s leadership