Amity University announces plans to enhance Telangana's Education Sector
Highlights
Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, has announced plans to contribute significantly to the development of the education sector in Telangana following a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM's official residence in Delhi.
During the meeting, Chauhan expressed gratitude to CM Reddy for the state cabinet’s endorsement of establishing Amity University in Telangana. He revealed that the university is set to sign an agreement with the state’s Skill Development University, aiming to collaborate on various skill development initiatives. Chauhan emphasised Amity’s established reputation for exceptional facilities and quality education, pledging to make strides in enhancing educational standards in the state.
