Amrapali Kata re-allocated to Telangana cadre

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has ordered the re-allocation of IAS officer Amrapali Kata to the Telangana cadre from Andhra Pradesh. The IAS officer is likely to be assigned a key post within the state government, given her strong rapport with higher echelons.

CAT issued its orders to this effect on Tuesday. Amrapali, an officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre who had been serving in Telangana, was repatriated to Andhra Pradesh last year. She was one of several IAS officers sent back to Andhra Pradesh in 2024.

During her previous tenure in Telangana, she served as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and also held responsibility for the Musi Rejuvenation project for a period. Amrapali’s re-allocation to Telangana state is expected to enable the government to bring in additional officials to utilise their expertise across various departments.