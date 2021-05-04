Andhra girl gets new lease of life with Kavitha's help

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh got a new lease of life thanks to timely help provided by Telangana legislator K. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Gnapika, a resident of Kandukur village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh and suffering from a severe C-spine injury, was battling for her life after being stuck in the push and pull of geographical boundaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



After multiple failed attempts from her home state, a cry for help was made on Twitter on April 21 to save the life of Gnapika. Kavitha, who was marked in the tweet, wasted no time and immediately started the process of saving the previous life.



Kavitha, known for her philanthropic efforts - be it her initiative for migrants or those stuck abroad or helping and supporting families and individuals in distress, immediately reached out to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad seeking their medical intervention. On Saturday, Gnapika underwent her first surgery.



Kavitha also extended financial support to the family of the girl and took full responsibilities of her surgery.