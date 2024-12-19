Anirudh Reddy raises issue of pending stamp duty funds for GPs in Assembly

Mahabubnagar: Highlighting the long-pending financial dues to local bodies, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy Janampalli raised a crucial issue in the Assem-bly regarding the release of pending stamp duty funds to Gram Panchayats. Addressing the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural De-velopment, Anirudh Reddy emphasised the financial strain faced by the Gram Panchayats due to the delay in the release of funds.

Reddy sought detailed responses on three critical aspects. First, he requested infor-mation on the quantum of income that Gram Panchayats previously received under the Stamp Duty Share and Per Capita Income schemes. He pointed out that these funds were a significant source of income for rural local bodies and asked the government to specify the exact amount allocated under these schemes in earlier years.

Adding further, the MLA questioned the gov-ernment about the last time funds were dis-bursed to the Gram Panchayats under these schemes. He stressed the need for clarity on the year when these funds were last allotted and urged the Minister to address the gap in allocations.

Most importantly, Anirudh Reddy pressed the government to provide a clear timeline for the release of pending stamp duty funds. He em-phasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the financial backlog is severely affecting the functioning of Gram Panchayats. Without these crucial funds, local bodies are struggling to carry out essential developmental and maintenance work, thereby impacting rural infrastructure and governance.

Anirudh Reddy underscored that the pending funds are vital for empowering rural bodies to meet the developmental needs of their re-gions effectively. He added that delays in fund disbursement hinder the delivery of services and programs aimed at improving the quality of life in villages.

This intervention has garnered significant at-tention, as the proper allocation and release of these funds are essential for strengthening rural infrastructure and fostering develop-ment in Telangana’s villages.