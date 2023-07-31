Live
- Software engineer from Warangal found dead in Hyderabad
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
Anjaiah Yadav leads village path initiative for rural transformation
In a bid to transform villages into model communities, Shadnagar MLA, Anjaiah Yadav has spearheaded the village path initiative, designed to identify and resolve issues faced by rural areas.
Rangareddy: In a bid to transform villages into model communities, Shadnagar MLA, Anjaiah Yadav has spearheaded the village path initiative, designed to identify and resolve issues faced by rural areas. The visionary programme aims to actively involve villagers in the development process and create thriving, ideal villages. As part of this ongoing endeavour, a village walk programme was conducted in Chakalidanigutta Thanda, Rangapur, and Mekaguda villages in Nandigama mandal. Anjaiah Yadav emphasised the importance of the initiative, asserting that understanding the problems faced by the villages is the first step towards finding meaningful solutions.
He expressed his commitment to addressing each identified issue promptly through the palle bata programme, an action-driven effort aimed at transforming rural landscapes. The programme’s core vision is to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, bringing equitable development and progress to all corners of the region.