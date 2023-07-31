Anjaiah Yadav leads village path initiative for rural transformation

Rangareddy: In a bid to transform villages into model communities, Shadnagar MLA, Anjaiah Yadav has spearheaded the village path initiative, designed to identify and resolve issues faced by rural areas. The visionary programme aims to actively involve villagers in the development process and create thriving, ideal villages. As part of this ongoing endeavour, a village walk programme was conducted in Chakalidanigutta Thanda, Rangapur, and Mekaguda villages in Nandigama mandal. Anjaiah Yadav emphasised the importance of the initiative, asserting that understanding the problems faced by the villages is the first step towards finding meaningful solutions.

He expressed his commitment to addressing each identified issue promptly through the palle bata programme, an action-driven effort aimed at transforming rural landscapes. The programme’s core vision is to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, bringing equitable development and progress to all corners of the region.