Annadanam on Shravan Saturday

Today, on the third Saturday of the month of Shravan, in the presence of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, on the third Saturday of the month of Shravan, Annadatha Thota Srinivasa Reddy couple organized a food donation program under the direction of wanaparthy town BJP President Bachurama.

Madhu Vijayal did Pongali Donation. To start this program, wanaparthy Mandal Ruler Si Jalandhar Reddy started the food donation program as the chief guest. About 2000 people were given food. The BJP town president said that the MLA has been requested by many forces to declare Sri Sri Tirumalaiya Gutta, a historical site of wanaparthy district, as a tourist center. And they responded and sent two crores of funds from the government for the report.

It was promised that soon it will be declared as tourism and it will be developed. But the leaders of wanaparthy, the commissioner or the chairman, do not even see the situation to quench the thirst of the people on Tirumalayagutta with minimum facilities. If thousands of people are coming from the surrounding villages, even the government cannot provide at least the minimum facilities.

The government did not provide them even the minimum facilities. And the leaders responded in the same way on Saturday, the people of wanaparthy Tirumalaiya Gutta will come in large numbers to fulfill their wishes. So even now for the fourth week wanaparthy town president Bachu Ramu asked to provide minimum facilities and fresh water accommodation urinals to the people in this program former councilor Alivelamma Pushpa wanaparthy BJP town general secretary Naveen Aravind SC Morcha wanaparthy town president Chanikya Madhu participated.

