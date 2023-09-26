  • Menu
Another BRS leader to join Congress

Another BRS leader to join Congress
Hyderabad: Another BRS leader and member of Legislative Council Kasireddy Narayan Reddy joined the Congress party.Kasireddy Narayan Reddy is said to...

Hyderabad: Another BRS leader and member of Legislative Council Kasireddy Narayan Reddy joined the Congress party.

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy is said to be upset with the party giving ticket to Jaipal Yadav, who is the sitting MLA from Kalwakurthy.

Narayan Reddy is holding meetings with his followers in the city today. He is likely to join the Congress party either on September 29 or 30.

