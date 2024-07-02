  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

AP Cab Drivers in Hyderabad Seek Relief Over Life Tax Issue

AP Cab Drivers in Hyderabad Seek Relief Over Life Tax Issue
x
Highlights

A group of Andhra Pradesh cab drivers staying in Hyderabad met with Minister Nara Lokesh during Praja Darbar to address their concerns regarding the...

A group of Andhra Pradesh cab drivers staying in Hyderabad met with Minister Nara Lokesh during Praja Darbar to address their concerns regarding the imposition of life tax on their vehicles once again.

The drivers presented a petition that the Telangana Government stating that they are being asked to pay life tax on their vehicles due to the expiry of the term of Hyderabad as the joint capital.

The drivers explained that they have already paid life tax on their vehicles in the common state and that imposing it again would result in severe financial loss for them.

In an effort to seek relief, the cab drivers have requested for more time for their vehicles in Hyderabad. Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy are set to meet on the 6th of this month, where they are expected to discuss and address the concerns raised by the AP cab drivers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X