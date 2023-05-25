AP students excel in TS EAMCET

Hyderabad: Eighty per cent of the candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET-2023 for engineering stream have qualified, while 86 per cent of the candidates who wrote the exam for agriculture and pharma stream have passed.

The results which were declared by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday presents an interesting scenario. Students who belong to Andhra Pradesh dominated the Agriculture and Medical stream. This consists of B Satya Raja Jaswanth who secured first rank with 155 marks followed by B Venkat Teja second rank with 154.6 marks. Saphal Lakshmi Pasupuleti from Telangana stood third in the list with 154.5 marks. The top 10 toppers included one girl, Gandhamaneni Giri Varshitha of Andhra Pradesh, secured a ninth position with 150.95 marks in the Agriculture and Medical stream.

In the Engineering stream, S Anirudh from Vishakhapatnam bagged the first rank with 158.8 marks followed by Y Venkata Mandeendhar form Guntur who got second rank with 158.5 marks and C Umesh Varun from Andhra Pradesh who secured the third rank with 156.9 marks. Among girls, V Savitha from Telangana bagged the seventh position. B Sanjana from Srikakulam secured the eighth rank and M Pranathi also from Vizanagaram stood at tenth place.

According to officials of the Higher Education department, eight out of the top 10 in the Engineering stream and seven in Agriculture and Medical stream candidates are from the neighboring Andhra Pradesh state.

A total of 1,95,275 students appeared for the engineering test and 80.33 percent of them were qualified. Out of 1,06,514 candidates who took the Agriculture and Medical stream exam, 86.31 percent were declared as qualified. Girls outperformed boys in both streams. In the Agriculture and Medicine streams, 84.63% of boys and 87.02% of girls have qualified. In the engineering stream, 79.21% of boys and 82.07% of girls have cracked TS EAMCET-2023.

The Higher Education Council will soon release the rank cards of TS EAMCET along with the results. Candidates can download the rank cards by using the credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, said a senior officer.