  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Applications for new liquor shops to be received from today in Telangana

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

"In the view of the release of schedule for the setting up of new liquor shops, applications will be received from November 9 to 18," said minister Srinivas Goud. He added that a person is allowed to compete for multiple shops.

"In the view of the release of schedule for the setting up of new liquor shops, applications will be received from November 9 to 18," said minister Srinivas Goud. He added that a person is allowed to compete for multiple shops.

He said that the government reduced the bank guarantee and also increased the months of installments. Srinivas Goud further affirmed that the locals will be preferred to set up the liquor shops.

"Earlire, there used to be liquor mafia in the state and sale of spurious and foreign liquor was on the rise. However, everything was contained and production of 'Gudumba' also prevented.

Meanwhile, the minister thanked the Chief Minister for according reservations for SC, ST and Gouds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X