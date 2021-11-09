Applications for new liquor shops to be received from today in Telangana

"In the view of the release of schedule for the setting up of new liquor shops, applications will be received from November 9 to 18," said minister Srinivas Goud. He added that a person is allowed to compete for multiple shops.



He said that the government reduced the bank guarantee and also increased the months of installments. Srinivas Goud further affirmed that the locals will be preferred to set up the liquor shops.

"Earlire, there used to be liquor mafia in the state and sale of spurious and foreign liquor was on the rise. However, everything was contained and production of 'Gudumba' also prevented.

Meanwhile, the minister thanked the Chief Minister for according reservations for SC, ST and Gouds.