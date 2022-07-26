Applications invited for cyber security courses

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) is inviting online applications from candidates from Telangana for admission into its online cyber security courses. Interested candidates who have completed Intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering, PG can apply for the respective courses.

The Courses offered include Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Diploma and PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security.

NACS offers up to 50 percent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme.

After completion of the course, candidates will get opportunities in the job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditors, Security Analysts and many more.

For more details one can visit the website www.nacsindia.org or call 7893141797. The last date for online application is August 5.