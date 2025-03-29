AR SI Venkatramulu Honored by SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS Upon Voluntary Retirement

Gadwal: In a heartfelt ceremony, Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, honored AR SI J. Venkatramulu, who opted for voluntary retirement after serving in the police department for 32 years. The event took place at the SP’s chamber, where senior officials gathered to appreciate his dedicated service.

Venkatramulu, who was part of the District Armed Reserve (AR) Police, diligently performed his duties across various positions during his tenure. Recognizing his long-standing commitment, the SP lauded his disciplined service and ability to balance professional responsibilities with family life.

“Completing 32 years of service with dedication and discipline is commendable. Managing police duty alongside family responsibilities showcases great commitment,” said SP Srinivasa Rao while congratulating the retiring officer.

The event saw the presence of Armed Reserve DSP Narendra Rao, RI Venkatesh, and AR SIs Vijaya Bhaskar and Chandra Kant, who joined in acknowledging Venkatramulu’s contributions to the police force.