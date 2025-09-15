Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17

Wanaparthy District: On September 17, the Public Administration Day celebrations will be held at the I.D.O.C premises. Chief Whip of Telangana Legislative Council Patnam Mahender Reddy will participate as the chief guest and unfurl the national flag, he said.

On Monday, Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi directed the officials on the organization of the Public Administration celebrations at the Collectorate Conference Hall.



