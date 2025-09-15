  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17

Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy District: On September 17, the Public Administration Day celebrations will be held at the I.D.O.C premises. Chief Whip of Telangana...

Wanaparthy District: On September 17, the Public Administration Day celebrations will be held at the I.D.O.C premises. Chief Whip of Telangana Legislative Council Patnam Mahender Reddy will participate as the chief guest and unfurl the national flag, he said.

On Monday, Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi directed the officials on the organization of the Public Administration celebrations at the Collectorate Conference Hall.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick