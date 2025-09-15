Live
- US-India Trade Negotiations Resume As White House Signals Breakthrough
- Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks Match Official's Dismissal Over Asia Cup Handshake Dispute
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes internship appointment letters
- Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum On Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Process
- We will take all necessary precautions for the conduct of SIR says Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project for Rs 4,081 crore
- Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17
- Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with U2 Chip, Heart-Rate Monitor, and Live Translation
- The Right Way to Do Scalp Massage for Faster Hair Growth
- AI growing fast, regulation must keep pace: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Wanaparthy District: On September 17, the Public Administration Day celebrations will be held at the I.D.O.C premises. Chief Whip of Telangana Legislative Council Patnam Mahender Reddy will participate as the chief guest and unfurl the national flag, he said.
On Monday, Collector Adarsh Surabhi directed the officials on the organization of the Public Administration celebrations at the Collectorate Conference Hall.
