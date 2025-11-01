Live
Aruna flags off unity run in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Markingthe 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahabubnagar witnessed a spirited display of patriotism during the ‘Run for Unity – 2K Marathon’ on Friday. The event, organized under the directives of the Central Government as part of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) celebrations, turned the town streets into a sea of tricolour as participants from all walks of life joined the run.
The programme was graced by BJP National Vice-President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, who flagged off the rally from the district stadium ground. The run covered prominent city landmarks including Ambedkar Circle, Ashok Talkies, Old Bus Stand, and Clock Tower, before culminating at the starting point.
Throughout the route, participants were cheered by traditional drum artistes, who kept the tempo alive with rhythmic beats and patriotic songs. The air reverberated with enthusiastic chants of ‘Jai Bharat’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, creating an atmosphere of collective pride and togetherness. The performances of the folk artistes became a special attraction, drawing the attention of onlookers along the route.
Students from Palamuru University, several government and private schools, youth organizations, representatives of voluntary groups, and general citizens joined in large numbers.
Addressing the gathering, Aruna said that true homage to Sardar Patel lies in strengthening India’s unity and working towards ‘Ek Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat.’
“Sardar Patel fought relentlessly for the unity of this country. His leadership during the integration of princely states remains unparalleled. It was because of his decisive action through Operation Polo on September 13, 1948, that Telangana became part of India,” she said.