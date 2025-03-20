Live
Asha workers lay siege to Collectorate
Asifabad: Demanding hike in their salaries, and job security, Asha workers laid siege to the Col-lectorate here on Wednesday.
On the call of the state committee, Asha workers from all over the district reached the Collectorate in large numbers. Along with the main gate, he also protested in front of another gate behind the Collec-torate. They raised slogans against the government. Collectorate employees pre-vented them from entering the premises. Immediately police under ASP Chittaranjan reached the Collectorate. There was a brief scuffle between the women police and Asha workers there An argument ensued.
The Asha workers demanded that Collec-tor should come and give a clear guarantee and settle the fair demands
Due to the agitation of the Asha workers, the activities at the district Collectorate came to a halt.
Those who came from those areas for work turned back in despair.