Asifabad: Despite huge numbers, Banjaras lagging behind

Asifabad: All India Banjara Seva Sangh State president and former MLC Ramulu Naik said that there is a need for everyone to be united and work for the strengthening of the Banjara community.

Addressing a press conference at Adivasi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Ramulu said that he is touring the districts to unite the Banjaras, have already arranged meetings with key leaders in seven districts and are making plans.

He added that there are 15 crore Banjaras living across the country. But despite having power to change governments, Banjaras are lagging in all fields due to lack of unity. He said that by taking advantage of the welfare schemes provided by the government, plans are being made to improve the tribal properties, infrastructure and welfare schemes provided by the government. A holiday should be declared across the country on the occasion of Sevalal Jayanti.

He said that they will hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the January 3 demanding that Rama Rao Maharaj be given the title of Bharat Tarna. In January, a conference will be held in Hyderabad with two thousand people from 26 States. CM Revanth Reddy, Governor and Ministers will attend this meeting, he added. Community leaders Shyam Naik, Radhod Shankar, Ravinder and others participated in this programme.