ATC students to get Rs 2,000 monthly scholarship: Sridhar babu

Peddapalli: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has stated that Manthani constituency is being developed as an educational hub.

He said that ITI centres have been upgraded to modern technology centres to provide the youth with the skills required in industries. Students who complete ATC courses will get good employment opportunities, and that an ATC has recently been started in Kataram with a budget of Rs 35 crore.

minister said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to provide a scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month to students studying in the ATC center from the next academic year.

A new ATC center will be set up in Manthani town at a cost of Rs 45 crore in the next academic year, said Minister Sridhar Babu thanking the Chief Minister for his cooperation.

He distributed CMRF cheques to 87 beneficiaries and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 38 beneficiaries from Ramagiri, Kamanpur, Manthani, Muttharam mandals at the Manthani camp office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said that steps have been taken to implement welfare schemes like Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Kalyana Lakshmi without any difficulty.

Babu said that internal CC roads have been laid at the Manthani town headquarters with a budget of Rs 30 crore and that one crore rupees have been sanctioned for the construction of Ambedkar Vigyan Bhavan and Rs 60 lakhs for the Munnur Kapu Bhavan.

He said that Rs 25 lakh have been allocated for the development of the Mathura Pochamma temple, Rs 10 lakh for the Vinayaka Mandapam, Rs 10 lakh for the Maha Lakshmi temple, Rs 10 lakh for the Chinnappa-Peddappa temple, and Rs 50 lakh for the Mahila Bhavan.

The minister said that Rs 50 lakh have been sanctioned for recreation of retired employees. The minister issued instructions to select the land required for the construction of community halls and call for tenders soon.