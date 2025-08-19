  • Menu
Attack on Rights Activist Condemned by All-Party Committee in Gadwal District

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal district all-party committee has strongly condemned the attack on civil rights leader Elkoor Mahesh, which took place...

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal district all-party committee has strongly condemned the attack on civil rights leader Elkoor Mahesh, which took place yesterday evening while he was returning home after having tea.

The committee expressed shock and anguish, stating that such incidents in a sensitive village like Elkoor, where people from all communities and castes have been living peacefully for a long time, are highly regrettable. They recalled that in the past, the village had witnessed violent incidents, but peace had prevailed for quite some time.

