Authorities Remove Santosh Dhaba Signboards in Hyderabad Following High Court Orders

Hyderabad authorities have removed the signboards of multiple eateries operating under the name Santosh Dhaba in compliance with orders issued by the High Court.

Hyderabad authorities have removed the signboards of multiple eateries operating under the name Santosh Dhaba in compliance with orders issued by the High Court. The decision follows a legal petition filed by Sunil, the owner of Santosh Dhaba, who raised concerns over the unauthorised use of the brand name by several establishments across the city.

Currently, more than 200 hotels in Hyderabad operate under the Santosh Dhaba name, leading to legal disputes over trademark rights. Acting upon the High Court's directive, officials initiated a crackdown, removing signboards from unauthorised outlets. Further legal proceedings are expected as the case continues in court.

