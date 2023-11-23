Auto unions extend support to BRS in Ibrahimpatnam

Live
Highlights
BRS party candidate from Ibrahimpatnam Manchireddy Kishan Reddy has campaigned in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality on Thursday
BRS party candidate from Ibrahimpatnam Manchireddy Kishan Reddy has campaigned in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality on Thursday where activists and friends of Auto Union attended in large numbers in support of Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.
Manchireddy addressed the people at the old bus stand after the road show and extended his support to the people of he is voted to power.
