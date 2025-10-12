Automatic curd plant ‘churns’ at Karimnagar Dairy

Karimnagar: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated an automatic curd plant at Karimnagar Dairy built with Rs 90.70 crore with the financial assistance of the Centre and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Earlier, he watched a programme at the Karimnagar Milk Dairy Plant in Nalgonda village of Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krushi Yojana will be implemented in four districts of Telangana (Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagar Kurnool, and Jangaon) from Saturday. “Funds of Rs 24,000 crores will be allocated annually for six years,” he said.

Congratulating the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Ltd (Karimnagar Dairy), Bandi said, “The company has a history of 27 years. It collects two lakh litres of milk every day and sells 40 lakh litres of curd. Congratulations to the diary chairman Rajeshwara Rao for providing direct employment to 600 people and indirect employment to 5,000 people and supports the lives of one lakh dairy farmers.”

“It has come to my attention that some in the government are trying to stop Karimnagar Dairy Products. I will talk to the state government. I request them not to stop Karimnagar Dairy Products and to ensure that it expands further and serves the people,” said the minister.