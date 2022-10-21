Award to Yadadri shrine pleases CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed happiness that the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been bestowed with the "Green Place of Worship" (Adhyatmika Harita Punya Kshetram) award by the "Indian Green Building Council" for 2022 - 2025.

The CM said it was a pleasure to get this prestigious award for Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Punya Kshetra, which was prestigiously built by the government. He said it is in great esteem to India's cultural and spiritual heritage that the Telangana temples are receiving national and international awards.

KCR said the award of 'Spiritual Green Shrine' to the temple, and the renovation of Yadagirigutta, undertaken by the government respecting the sentiments and religious traditions of people, was proof of the glory of the renaissance of Indian spirituality.

The CM stated that it is a big honour for the government that the 'Indian Green Building Council' appreciated the modernization work undertaken by it without distracting the sanctity and godliness of the Yadadri temple.

He said the deity of the shrine has been restored in an ambitious manner to make it more accessible to devotees.