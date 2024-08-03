Awareness About T Safe App by SHE Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi

NagarKurnool: On Saturday, Nagar Kurnool SHE Team in-charge Vijayalakshmi conducted an awareness session about the SHE Team at the Zilla Parishad High School premises in Gudipalli village, Nagar Kurnool Mandal. During the session, Vijayalakshmi explained the T Safe app.

She emphasized that girls and women should download and use the T Safe app while traveling. She highlighted that women and girls are often harassed by people they know, and therefore, they should be cautious and not lose courage.

She assured that any information about harassment should be reported to the SHE Team, promising that the issues would be resolved discreetly without the knowledge of a third party. She assured that the details of the informants would be kept confidential, and the perpetrators would be dealt with to resolve the issue. She warned that the police would not tolerate any antisocial activities involving students and that legal action would be taken against such individuals.

Vijayalakshmi mentioned that the SHE Team operates at major junctions, crossroads, and Mandal district centers. She urged that in case of emergency, victims should call 100 or 8712657676 to report the details. She also provided information on the use of social media, the services of the Bharosa Center, and the POCSO Act. The program was attended by the headmaster Kurmaiah, teachers, SHE Team member Venkataiah, Bharosa coordinator Srilatha, and others.