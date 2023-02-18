Awareness lecture on RTI Act

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering and Legal Cell of Osmania University jointly organised an awareness lecture on 'Right to Information Act (RTI) on Friday.

A release said the main objective of the programme was to dispel myths and doubts regarding the RTI Act. Participants emphasised on people to be aware of the Act provisions.

Dr Guguloth Shankar Naik, State Information Commissioner, said not many applications come from the universities, but also private institutions at times tend to misinterpret the Act to their advantage." This is not good for society at large. From a child to an elderly person, including illiterates, everyone is entitled to seek information within the framework of the Act."