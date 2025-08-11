Babus turning a blind eye to overflowing Kaddam project canal

Nirmal: Thewater flowing from the main canal of the Kadam Project into the distributary canal is spilling onto the road, causing unnecessary wastage near the Dandepalli Mandal Police Station.

It not only creates difficulties for motorists but also results in the loss of water meant for agricultural use.

Every year, this situation reflects the negligence of the Irrigation Department officials. Farmers allege that due to the department’s failure to maintain the canals, valuable water that could support agriculture is being wasted.