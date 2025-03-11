Back-to-Back Auto Accidents in Gadwal: Workers’ Safety at Risk

Gadwal: A series of road accidents involving overloaded autos and Boleros continues to endanger workers' lives in the district. Just a day after an auto accident in Jammichedu, another similar mishap took place near Kishtapuram village in Aija Mandal on Tuesday.

In the latest incident, a passenger auto carrying laborers overturned, leaving several injured. Among them, three suffered serious injuries, while eight others sustained minor wounds. The injured were immediately rushed to Gadwal District Hospital for treatment.

This accident follows Monday’s mishap in Jammichedu, where another auto overturned, injuring five people critically and leaving ten others with minor injuries. Before the district could recover from that incident, another Bolero overturned in Kishtapuram, raising serious concerns about road safety.

Every day, dozens of workers are transported in overloaded Boleros and autos, often beyond their safe capacity. Despite repeated incidents, authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to the issue, putting lives at risk. The lack of proper enforcement and monitoring of overloaded vehicles remains a major concern for public safety.