Bal Bhavan once brimming with kids now wallows in utter apathy

Hyderabad: With summer vacation fast approaching, Jawahar Bal Bhavan remains neglected, lacking planned recreational activities for children. The facility has a deserted look, with broken windows and doors, and is operating with minimal staff.

In this regard vexed with the State government's negligence, parents and social activists on Sunday submitted a representation letter and urged the Telangana Education Department to restore it which would serve as an educational and recreational hub.

Sources reveal that Jawahar Bal Bhavan has been neglected for over a decade. Once a hub of learning, creativity, and cultural enrichment in United Andhra Pradesh, it provided children with training in arts, crafts, tailoring, woodcraft, and more.

Every summer, various camps were organized, but no initiatives have been taken in recent years. The Bhavan now operates with minimal staff, as the education department fails to fill vacant posts, leaving several fields like dance, games, and other activities understaffed. The Bhavan opens only once every three days, remaining locked the rest of the time. Additionally, its library, once a valuable resource, now lacks proper books.

This Bhavan has been funded by the Telangana Education Department, but it seems that they are least bothered by the upliftment of this structure pointed out parents.

Mohammed Abid Ali Social Activist and also a parent, said, "This iconic institution, inaugurated by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has been closed for several years without any serious initiative by both the previous and current governments of Telangana to revive its operations. While many States including in Karnataka, Bal Bhavan has been operating but, unfortunately, Telangana stands as an exception. Every summer we wait when the officials of Bal Bhavan will organise various activities so that we can send our children over there. Currently, the Bhavan remains neglected without any maintenance, featuring broken windows, building cracks, and a lack of essential facilities, including proper play equipment for children.”

“When I was a child, I took part in the summer camps organised by Bal Bhavan but now not a single event is being organised. Whenever we attempted to seek a response from the concerned officials regarding the issue, we received no reply,” said, another parent.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer, said, “Only a few activities take place here as the State government fails to fill vacant posts. Although around 14 staff members are present, several positions remain unfilled, including dharma, sitar, and vocal teachers, as well as a karate master.”